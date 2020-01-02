NHP: 70 died in 2019 crashes on Southern Nevada highways

With 65 fatal crashes and 70 deaths, the Nevada Highway Patrol said there is “no time for celebration,” in a statement Thursday.

One of the vehicles involved in a wrong-way crash that left two people dead on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, near Primm. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates after a wrong-way driver was killed on northbound Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue on Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Seventy people died in fatal crashes last year on Southern Nevada highways, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The number of deaths in the area patrolled by the agency’s Southern Command was down slightly from the previous year, when seventy-seven people perished, according to the NHP.

But the agency said in a statement that this is “no time for celebration.”

“One life lost on our roadways is too many and as we all know by now, almost every single traffic fatality is preventable,” the statement said,

The Highway Patrol said contributing causes to fatal crashes continue to be evenly distributed among speed, impairment and failing to wear seat belts.

“Our community needs to continue to always buckle up, drive sober, drive the speed limit and put the phones down while driving,” the Highway Patrol said.

Las Vegas police, meanwhile, reported at least 114 traffic fatalities in 2019.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.