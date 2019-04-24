Postponed closure of Charleston in Las Vegas to begin Thursday

Portions of Charleston Boulevard in will shut to traffic for nine days starting at 6 a.m. Thursdays in downtown Las Vegas. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of multiday closures for portions of Charleston Boulevard that were postponed Monday will now begin Thursday in downtown Las Vegas.

Charleston between Commerce Street and Grand Central Parkway will shut to traffic for nine days starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, lasting until 3 p.m. May 3, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Additionally, the Charleston/Grand Central intersection will close to traffic from 6 a.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Monday.

“These are the rescheduled closures,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman. “We are trying to consolidate myriad work tasks and future planned closures into a single block of time, working as efficiently as possible to minimize traffic impacts.”

Motorists looking to access Charleston in the area are urged to take Charleston eastbound to Western Avenue southbound, to Wyoming Avenue eastbound, to Main Street northbound where they can reach Charleston and head east.

Drivers heading westbound who are looking to continue to Charleston westbound in the area can take Main northbound to Bonneville Avenue westbound, to Martin Luther King Boulevard southbound where they can reach Charleston to continue westbound.

Motorists exiting Interstate 15 northbound to Charleston can still access the Alta Drive/Bonneville Avenue slip ramp while both closures occur, Illia said.

The closures, associated with Project Neon’s nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue, are needed for pavement work, installation of crash beam along Charleston at Union Pacific Railroad bridge (to protect the railroad bridge structure and utility lines), plus final intersection improvements as well as miscellaneous improvements.

