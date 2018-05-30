Project Neon construction in Las Vegas now 69 percent complete

Project Neon is about 69 percent complete, but don’t expect ongoing construction on the state’s busiest freeway interchange to wrap up until July 2019, the Nevada Department of Transportation said in a progress report released Wednesday.

Work continues Project Neon south of the Spaghetti Bowl May, 8, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

So far, 13 of an anticipated 28 new freeway bridges have been built since work began in April 2016 on the $1 billion effort to widen Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in downtown Las Vegas, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

More than 1 million work hours have gone into Project Neon, which is also considered to be Nevada’s largest infrastructure project, Illia said.

And, NDOT has installed 14 giant digital screens known as Active Traffic Management signs that will flash warnings of potential traffic snarls for motorists traveling along I-15 and U.S. Highway 95.

By next summer, NDOT is expected to install a total of 42 of these full-color electronic displays as a way to reduce crashes and congestion for the 300,000 vehicles traveling daily through the Spaghetti Bowl.

