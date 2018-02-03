Traffic

Roads, freeway ramps around McCarran due for intermittent closures

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2018 - 7:21 pm
 

Several roads and freeway ramps surrounding McCarran International are scheduled for intermittent closures next week, airport officials said.

The closures are needed so crews can do some repairs and maintenance work on the digital road signs that provide airport-specific information, McCarran spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

Scheduled closures are:

— The Sunset Avenue/ Airport Connector offramp will have lane restrictions from the eastbound 215 Beltway from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday;

— The Sunset Avenue/ Airport Connector offramp from the westbound 215 Beltway will close from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday, and again from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday;

— Southbound Paradise Road will have lane restrictions between Tropicana Avenue and Russell Road from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday;

— Eastbound Russell Road will have lane restrictions between Eastern Avenue and Surrey Street from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Traffic Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like