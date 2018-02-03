Roads, freeway ramps around McCarran due for intermittent closures

Several roads and freeway ramps surrounding McCarran International are scheduled for intermittent closures next week, airport officials said.

The closures are needed so crews can do some repairs and maintenance work on the digital road signs that provide airport-specific information, McCarran spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

Scheduled closures are:

— The Sunset Avenue/ Airport Connector offramp will have lane restrictions from the eastbound 215 Beltway from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday;

— The Sunset Avenue/ Airport Connector offramp from the westbound 215 Beltway will close from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday, and again from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday;

— Southbound Paradise Road will have lane restrictions between Tropicana Avenue and Russell Road from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday;

— Eastbound Russell Road will have lane restrictions between Eastern Avenue and Surrey Street from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

