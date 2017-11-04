Sections of US 95 in downtown Las Vegas to close overnight for road work

Sections of U.S. Highway 95 will close for overnight work for most of next week in downtown Las Vegas as crews install digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours, the Nevada Transportation Department said.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southbound U.S. 95 will close near Decatur Boulevard from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, department spokesman Tony Illia said. Traffic will be detoured at the Decatur offramp, continue along a frontage road and re-enter the highway at the Decatur onramp.

Both directions of U.S. 95 will close at Martin Luther King Boulevard from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Additionally, Martin Luther King will close between Bonanza Road and Mineral Avenue from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, several freeway ramps will close from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday:

■ The Interstate 15 offramps to Martin Luther King Boulevard

■ The southbound I-15 ramp to northbound U.S. 95

■ The Rancho Drive onramp to southbound U.S. 95

That same round of overnight closures will repeat from Nov. 13 to 14, Illia said.

Finally, northbound U.S. 95 will close at Las Vegas Boulevard from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday. Additionally, Las Vegas Boulevard will close between Bonanza Road and Stewart Avenue from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The active traffic management signs are being installed as part of the $1 billion Project Neon, a 3.7-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

The first full-color digital sign along northbound U.S. 95 will go online by the end of the year, warning commuters to slow down as they approach ongoing construction through the Spaghetti Bowl, Illia said. The signs are expected to reduce accidents and stop-and-go traffic for the 300,000 vehicles that travel daily through Nevada’s busiest freeway interchange.

