Semitrailers crash, force closure of northbound I-15 near Jean

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

An injury crash involving two semitrailers has temporarily shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning past Jean.

The affected stretch of I-15 “will be closed for an unknown time frame,” Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

The crash was reported about 4:20 a.m. near mile marker 14, according to Highway Patrol records. Buratczuk said northbound I-15 traffic was being diverted off at the Jean exit. He said drivers can take Las Vegas Boulevard north to get back on I-15 at Sloan.

A woman was taken to University Medical Center. She’s expected to survive.

One of the trailers was hauling carpet, which spilled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

