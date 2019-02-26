Spaghetti Bowl I-15 ramp closures planned overnight Wednesday

Vehicles travel through the Spaghetti Bowl freeway interchange during rush hour traffic in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal

A group of overnight Spaghetti Bowl ramp closures near downtown Las Vegas will affect motorists’ commutes this week.

The U.S. Highway 95 southbound to Interstate 15 ramp will shut to traffic between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Additionally, the Martin Luther King Boulevard onramps to U.S. 95 southbound and north and southbound I-15 will also close during the same time.

The temporary closures are needed for electrical work and sign installation as part of Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange and Sahara Avenue.

The project is 93 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in July.

