Summerlin Parkway pedestrian bridge work to affect traffic

Work on a pedestrian bridge spanning over Summerlin Parkway will result in traffic restrictions overnight Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The restrictions begin with the full closure of Summerlin Parkway westbound between Buffalo Drive and Rampart Boulevard from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Las Vegas officials announced Thursday.

Then Summerlin Parkway will be restricted to one lane between Buffalo and Durango drives from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the one-night closure, westbound motorists will exit Summerlin Parkway at Buffalo and will be able to re-enter Summerlin Parkway at Rampart.

The closure and lane restrictions are required for crews to place girders, then to build concrete forms for the deck of a pedestrian bridge that is being constructed over Summerlin Parkway.

The 260-foot-long, 20-foot-wide bridge is under construction on both sides of Summerlin Parkway at Cimarron Road and Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex. It will be wide enough to accommodate bicycles and scooters.

In addition to the pedestrian bridge, the $9 million project includes trail and landscaping improvements, along with trail connections to the Cimarron Road and Bonanza Trail areas. The bridge will link a large segment of the community to a park while providing access to schools, churches and other areas of interest for neighborhoods north of Washington Avenue.

Funding for the project is being provided by the Nevada Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration Transportation Enhancement funds.

Completion is scheduled for April.

