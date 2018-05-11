Teen hospitalized after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas

A teenager was injured Friday morning after a crash in the southeast valley.
The crash was called in just after 6 a.m. at East Harmon Avenue and South Mountain Vista Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.
Kisfalvi said a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. The teen was hospitalized with minor injuries.
East Harmon Avenue and South Mountain Vista Street Las Vegas, Nevada