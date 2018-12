Live traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic Wednesday near the Nevada-California stateline following Christmas weekend.

Live traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic Wednesday near the Nevada-California stateline following Christmas weekend. (RTC Traffic Cam)

Live traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic Wednesday near the Nevada-California stateline following Christmas weekend. (RTC Traffic Cam)

Live traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic Wednesday near the Nevada-California stateline following Christmas weekend. (RTC Traffic Cam)

Live traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic Wednesday near the Nevada-California stateline following Christmas weekend.

It was not clear how many miles the traffic backup stretched Wednesday on southbound Interstate 15 heading to Southern California, but live traffic cameras show slow-moving traffic between Jean and Primm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates