69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Traffic crush: EDC fans join Monday rush hour in Las Vegas

Traffic to get into day one of EDC is seen on Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, May 17, 2024, in L ...
Traffic to get into day one of EDC is seen on Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
EDC set to pack Las Vegas roadways and speedway
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by SUV
Motional is pausing operations of its autonomous vehicles in Las Vegas. (Motional).
Autonomous vehicle company halts Vegas operations, lays off 129
The area of Centennial Center Parkway south of Tropical Parkway where a 21-year-old motorcyclis ...
3 killed in fatal crashes over the weekend in Las Vegas Valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2024 - 7:37 am
 

As the Electric Daisy Carnival festivities wind down early Monday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a not-so-fun party will be just beginning on area freeways.

With over 170,000 people expected to attend EDC on closing night, those festivalgoers will mix with the usual Monday morning rush hour traffic, creating congestion that is anything but electric.

Interstate 15 southbound should see the brunt of the traffic, along with U.S. Highway 95 near downtown.

The Nevada Department of Transportation projects the worst of the congestion will be between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday, as event attendees return to the resort corridor, head home locally or travel out of town to their origin state.

Looking to alleviate as much of the traffic congestion as possible, NDOT has suspended work on major road projects on I-15 and U.S. 95 until Monday evening. That includes the I-15/Tropicana Avenue, I-15 north widening and the U.S. 95/Charleston project.

If your commute includes I-15, U.S. 95 or Las Vegas Boulevard, motorists should leave extra time to get to their destination or seek an alternative route, when possible.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
EDC set to pack Las Vegas roadways and speedway
recommend 2
Why the I-15/U.S. 95 freeway interchange is called the ‘Spaghetti Bowl’
recommend 3
Visiting Strip? Expect more construction during May
recommend 4
Here’s who will build the trains for Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line
recommend 5
A ‘historical moment’: Brightline West starts work on Vegas-to-LA high-speed rail
recommend 6
Bicycle race to cause Sunday road closures near Summerlin, Red Rock