US 95 northbound in Las Vegas reopened after vehicle fire

A vehicle caught on fire Monday morning, temporarily shutting down a portion of northbound U.S. Highway 95.
The vehicle fire between the Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway exits was reported about 10:15 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. All northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for about a half hour while first responders worked to extinguish the fire before being reopened.
It was not clear whether anyone was injured. A call to the Nevada Highway Patrol was not immediately returned.
