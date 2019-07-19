Explore summer like never before in new Jeep Gladiator

Made for summer adventure, the Jeep Gladiator is now available at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in three trims: the Sport S, Overland and Rubicon.

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator is available at all Chapman Automotive locations throughout the valley. (Chapman)

People are putting the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator to the ultimate test on trails at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and elsewhere around the Las Vegas Valley. The Jeep Gladiator is now available at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in three trims: the Sport S, Overland and Rubicon.

Made for any summer adventure, the Wrangler-based pickup will expand your limits beyond the dirt roads. The Gladiator comes standard with four-wheel drive and Jeep’s Trail Rated Badge, which is earned by successfully navigating a series of trails, off-road terrains and harsh weather conditions. Additionally, the Gladiator comes standard with heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear solid axles, a high air intake and special water sealing allowing you to forge through water, towing capability of up to 7,650 pounds and impressive ground clearance.

“There’s been a lot of excitement around the new addition to the Jeep lineup,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “This vehicle was made for the outdoor enthusiast and whether you’re taking it down to the lake or heading down Interstate 215, the Gladiator is engineered from the ground up to perform in any situation.”

While rugged on the outside, the Jeep Gladiator is built for comfort inside, thanks to the leather-trimmed seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control, an 8.4-inch touch screen with Uconnect 4C NAV and much more. Designed for every outdoor adventure in mind, the Gladiator even comes with an available weatherproof Bluetooth speaker. The removable speaker recharges as you drive and is durable enough to withstand dust and water resistance of up to 3 feet for 30 minutes.