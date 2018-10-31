After chilly Halloween night, Las Vegas Valley to warm up

After a chillier-than-normal Halloween night, the Las Vegas Valley should warm up this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Late trick-or-treaters faced temperatures of about 60 degrees near 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after the high reached 68 during the day, the weather service said. Halloween night has been cool and breezy as temperatures descend toward the expected overnight low of 53.

Steady winds on Wednesday should be calm by sunrise Thursday, the weather service said.

A cold front passing through the valley drove down temperatures at the start of the week. Thursday’s high will jump back up to about 78, the weather service said.

Friday’s high will be near 79, and highs will stay in the upper-70s through the weekend, the weather service said. Overnight lows will stay in the upper-50s during that time.

There’s a chance temperatures will start to fall again next week, the weather service said.

