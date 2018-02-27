After Tuesday’s rain, snow, Las Vegas Valley to warm slightly

Warmer, drier days are in store for the Las Vegas Valley before a system moves in Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Rain and maybe snow are possible in the Las Vega Valley on Tuesday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday will end the month with a 59-degree high, the weather service said. February also will end with a moon that’s almost full, but not entirely, making it a “black moon” month — one without a full moon.

Trace amounts of rain fell in the valley Tuesday, while mountains to the west saw snow, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. The weather service received reports of 3 inches of snow on Mt. Charleston and 5 inches of snow at Lee Canyon. There were reports of snow falling Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 95, south of Boulder City.

Thursday’s high should climb to 63, the weather service said, which will bring the valley back to average temperatures for this time of year.

There’s a slight chance rain returns to the valley Friday, Wolf said.

Friday’s forecast high is 64, with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Mount Charleston has a 40 percent chance of snow showers, and afternoon winds could reach 30 mph.

Lows in the valley should remain in the low- to mid-40s.

Thank the Groundhog! Winter’s back! Currently nuking and expected to come down all day! Watch for restrictions at https://t.co/rGt8bZgVf2 . We always recommend chains or 4wd when traveling in snow storms. Drive safe. Get some pow!#LoveLee #LeeCanyon: GoPro #quikstories pic.twitter.com/SdGyp3JmTF — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) February 27, 2018



Snow on Tuesday at Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston (Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort)

