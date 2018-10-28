Balmy weather to continue through Monday

Temperatures during the week ahead in the Las Vegas Valley will fluctuate thanks to a low pressure system that will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

“Pretty boring weather,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said of the valley’s five-day forecast, “but nice weather.”

Temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be “carbon copies” of each other, Boothe said, with an 84-degree high and an overnight low near 61.

A low pressure system will enter the valley on Tuesday, bringing the temperature down to 77 degrees on Tuesday and 74 on Wednesday, when the pressure system is expected to move east of Las Vegas. Temperatures will slowly climb thereafter, Boothe said.

Thursday will hit 77, followed by Friday’s high of 76, which is “pretty much near normal for this time of year,” Boothe said, noting that valley temperatures in late October are typically around 75 degrees during the day and 54 overnight.

Rain and strong winds are not in the valley’s forecast through Friday.

