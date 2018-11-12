Below-freezing overnight temps possible in Las Vegas Valley

The outskirts of Las Vegas Valley may experience freezing and sub-freezing overnight temperatures until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A freeze warning is in effect through Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The freeze warning went into effect Sunday night across the Las Vegas Valley and will expire Wednesday morning.

According to meteorologist Alex Booth, freezing temperatures are most likely on the outskirts of the valley, including Summerlin, Summerlin West, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Mountain’s Edge, and Nellis Air Force Base.

Monday’s high is forecast to be 60, with sunny skies and clear conditions. On Tuesday, the high will be 62 with a low around 37. High clouds will move in Tuesday night and should begin warming up the valley on Wednesday, with the trend extending into the weekend, Booth said.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be 65, climbing to 68 on Thursday and 70 on Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s, he said.