Brace for excessive heat watch across Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will rise well above normal this week.

Monday will be hot and sunny with a high near 102 degrees, the weather service said. Average temperatures for this time of year are typically closer to 97.

The heat watch begins Tuesday with a high near 106 and continues through Wednesday as a high 108 is predicted, the weather service said.

Temperatures will start to drop on Thursday, the weather service said, with a high of 104 degrees. Friday’s high should fall to near 100. Temperatures over the weekend should return to about normal, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s expected for Saturday and Sunday.

The valley could see rain at the end of the week if remnants of Hurricane Bud move in from the Pacific, but as of Monday morning the weather service said chances for precipitation are very slim.

