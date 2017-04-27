Breezy conditions hanging around Las Vegas Valley

Light winds will stay in the Las Vegas Valley through Saturday. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Breezy winds should stick around the Las Vegas Valley for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 83 degrees with light winds in the 10-15 mph range, the weather service said.

Temperatures will take a slight dip on Friday with an expected 74-degree high, and Saturday should see a high of 76 degrees. Sunday should warm back up to 83.

Next week will kick off with highs in the upper 80s, the weather service said.

