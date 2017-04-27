ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Breezy conditions hanging around Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2017 - 8:44 am
 

Breezy winds should stick around the Las Vegas Valley for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 83 degrees with light winds in the 10-15 mph range, the weather service said.

Temperatures will take a slight dip on Friday with an expected 74-degree high, and Saturday should see a high of 76 degrees. Sunday should warm back up to 83.

Next week will kick off with highs in the upper 80s, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like