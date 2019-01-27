Breezy start to the week expected for Las Vegas

The National Weather service forecasts a breezy start to an otherwise calm, sunny, warmer-than-average week.

Las Vegans can expect light winds Sunday, with temperatures in the afternoon reaching 64 degrees before they dip to 45 degrees overnight, meteorologist Jenn Varian said Sunday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 67 degrees, Varian said. That’s 8 degrees higher than the normal temperature for this time of year, 59 degrees. Winds will be breezy, blowing 7 to 13 mph, before temperatures overnight drop to 43 degrees.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will see high temperatures 61 to 63 degrees, with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Skies overnight Monday and into Tuesday are expected to be mostly cloudy, with cloud cover diminishing through Thursday, Varian said.

There is no chance for rain in the valley at least through Friday, she said.

