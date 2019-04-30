Breezy Tuesday to follow rainy Monday in Las Vegas Valley

A breezy day is in store for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday will see gusts around 20 to 25 mph with a high of 79 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.
No rain is anticipated throughout the rest of the week.
A 20-year rain record was set Monday.
A severe afternoon thunderstorm dumped a daily record 0.25 inches of rain at McCarran International Airport, breaking the previous mark of 0.21 inches in 1999. The biggest rainfall — 1.3 inches — fell at Floyd Lamb Park in the northwest valley.
A cold front will move through the valley Tuesday night, bringing cooler temperatures Wednesday, Guillet said.
Wednesday is forecast a high of 76 degrees with winds under 10 mph, she said.
