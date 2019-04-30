Breezy Tuesday to follow rainy Monday in Las Vegas Valley

People try to get out of the rain in a wash near Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People try to get out of the rain in a wash near the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A breezy day is in store for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will see gusts around 20 to 25 mph with a high of 79 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

No rain is anticipated throughout the rest of the week.

A 20-year rain record was set Monday.

A severe afternoon thunderstorm dumped a daily record 0.25 inches of rain at McCarran International Airport, breaking the previous mark of 0.21 inches in 1999. The biggest rainfall — 1.3 inches — fell at Floyd Lamb Park in the northwest valley.

A cold front will move through the valley Tuesday night, bringing cooler temperatures Wednesday, Guillet said.

Wednesday is forecast a high of 76 degrees with winds under 10 mph, she said.