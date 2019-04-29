Las Vegas Valley breaks 20-year rain record — VIDEOS

People try to get out of the rain in a wash near Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People try to get out of the rain in a wash near the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A lightning bolt streaks down as a fast-moving storm makes its way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and the city on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rain causes flooding at The Linq Hotel and casino parking garage in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Hikers run for their vehicle as a fast-moving storm makes its way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Waterfalls form off the rock wall as a fast-moving storm makes its way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Valley broke a 20-year rain record Monday.

A severe afternoon thunderstorm dumped a daily record 0.25 inches of rain at McCarran International Airport, according to the National Weather Service, breaking the previous mark of 0.21 inches in 1999.

The agency issued a flood advisory following the storm, warning of lightning strikes, gusty winds and small hail through 5 p.m.

Floyd Lamb Park recorded the highest valley rainfall Monday at 1.3 inches. Other areas of the west valley saw about a half-inch. Portions of the southwest valley saw hail that measured a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch.

The Monday storms also brought the valley’s total rainfall so far this year to about 3.8 inches, the weather service said. The average rainfall total for this time of year is about 1.9 inches.

As a result of the weather, McCarran International Airport experienced afternoon and evening delays, at one point averaging nearly two hours for arrivals and about an hour for departures, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The rain Monday also caused afternoon temperatures to drop more than 10 degrees, according to the weather service.

That means in a rare occurrence, the highest temperature of the day was actually recorded just after midnight, when it was 80 degrees, meteorologist John Adair said. Temperatures during the day hit 77 degrees at about noon before the clouds opened up and the temperature quickly sank to 65.

Following Monday’s showers, the valley should be dry through at least Friday with mostly sunny skies, the weather service said. Temperatures should rise into the upper 80s by the weekend.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 79 degrees, followed by daily highs of 75 on Wednesday, 83 on Thursday and 89 on Friday.

Overnight lows through Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

435p: Las Vegas is finally seeing an end to the rain and thunderstorms, likely for the evening. Can’t rule out another isolated shower or two this evening but by and large, the rain should be mostly over with. The Flood Advisory will expire at 5PM. #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/9dCsyvIVFE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 29, 2019

Check out the downpours (hail included) hitting some areas of Las #Vegas right now. The @NWSVegas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for #ClarkCounty and a Flood Advisory for Northwestern Clark County. This video is from the northwest valley. ⛈ pic.twitter.com/W3pzIZ2zir — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 29, 2019