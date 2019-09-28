Calmer winds, cooler temps in Las Vegas Valley forecast

Going into the workweek, highs are expected to reach 77 on Monday and 78 on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 11 p.m. Saturday, and blowing dust is expected across the Las Vegas Valley. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @CSStevensphoto

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 11 p.m. Saturday, and blowing dust is expected across the Las Vegas Valley.

Gusts were predicted to reach up to 50 mph during the day, but Saturday night should see gusts around 30 to 35 mph, according to the National Weather service. Temperatures on Saturday reached 88 degrees.

Some isolated and brief dusts storms swept through the valley Saturday afternoon. The weather service didn’t receive any reports of major issues caused by the dust.

Esmeralda County — and possibly central Nye County — may see the first frost of the season Sunday and Monday mornings, when temperatures are forecast to fall near the freezing point, meteorologist John Salmen said. The weather service issued a freeze warning for Monday morning in those areas.

A drop in temperature is expected Sunday, with a high of 77, calmer winds and clear skies in the valley.

Going into the workweek, highs are expected to reach 77 on Monday and 78 on Tuesday. The valley should gradually warm to 87 by Friday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows during that time will be in the mid- to high 50s. No rain is expected in the forecast.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.