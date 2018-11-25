Chance for rain this week in Las Vegas Valley

The valley will remain dry and sunny until a system moves into the valley overnight Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and chances for rain on Thursday.

A fiery sunset is seen in Las Vegas. Richard Brian/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Mostly clear skies and near-normal temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley through the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are forecast to peak at 63 degrees on Monday and Tuesday — a tick above the typical 62 degrees for this time of year — before reaching 66 on Wednesday, meteorologist Jenn Varian said. The valley will remain dry and sunny until a system moves into the valley overnight Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and chances for rain on Thursday.

There’s a 30 percent chance of rain throughout the valley Thursday and a 10 percent chance on Friday, Varian said.

Thursday is also expected to be windy, with sustained winds at roughly 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph, she said.

The system could bring rain to the valley but is more likely to bring snow in the Spring Mountains, she said. Chances for precipitation are at 50 percent while chances for snow are at 40 percent.

“If you’re looking out west, you’re probably gonna see white,” meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

While it’s too early to estimate the amount of snow that will fall, the weather service expects hazardous conditions for hiking, camping, and driving, Boucher said. Those with hiking or camping plans should “probably postpone them,” Varian added.

Friday’s forecast high temperature of 59 would drop the valley just below the typical high for this time of year.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.