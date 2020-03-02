Chance for scattered showers Sunday night in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley might see some rain Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says there is a 40 to 60 percent chance of rain on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Meteorologist Caleb Steele said there is a 40 to 60 percent chance of scattered showers overnight, though they likely won’t amount to much.

“They’ve been trying all day, but the air here is just so dry nothing has come down yet,” Steele said around 4 p.m.

He said the highest chances of rain will come around midnight, and any showers will likely be gone by the morning commute on Monday.

Steele said the weather will stay dry for the rest of the week, warming up to the high 70s by Friday.

Sunday reached a high of 65 degrees, and Monday is expected to stay the same, with breezes all day and 10 to 20 mph gusts.

Forecast highs for the workweek are 70 on Tuesday, 72 on Wednesday, 75 on Thursday and 78 on Friday, Steele said.

