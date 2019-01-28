Chances of rain in Las Vegas Valley forecast this week

Above-average temperatures to begin the week in the Las Vegas Valley should cool down a bit as chances for rain pop up later in the week, the National Weather Service said.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Above-average temperatures to begin the week in the Las Vegas Valley should cool down a bit as chances for rain pop up later in the week, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 64 degrees, and Wednesday’s high is forecast at 63, above the typical high for this time of year of 59, the weather service said.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers will creep into the forecast on Thursday, with the forecast high dipping to 59.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday are expected to top out at 61.

Friday should be dry, but the weather service expect a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday in the valley.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s through most of the workweek, the weather service said.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.