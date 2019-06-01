86°F
Clear and warm week ahead for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2019 - 8:17 am
 

Temperatures will continue to warm up, reaching the high 90s next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will see a high of 91 degrees with light winds around 10 to 15 mph, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

No rain is expected in the valley, but the Spring Mountains may see a couple showers Saturday afternoon, she said.

Sunday and Monday will see clear and sunny skies with highs of 91 and 93 degrees, respectively.

Come Tuesday, the valley will reach 97 degrees. The warmest day of the year is projected to be Wednesday, with a high of 99, Guillet said.

No strong winds or rain is expected next week, according to the weather service.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

