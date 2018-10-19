Clouds bring chance of rain to Las Vegas Valley for weekend

Skies will be clear and sunny on Friday before a passing storm system brings a chance for rain to the Las Vegas Valley over the weekend.

The Las Vegas Valley looking west from Exploration Peak Park in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Winds will pick up Friday morning with sustained speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph, the National Weather Service said. Friday’s forecast has a high temperature of 80 degrees.

Clouds will move in overnight, and Saturday will start off with a morning low near 59 degrees before climbing to about 79, the weather service said. There’s a 30 percent chance for rain on Saturday that will last through the night and into Sunday.

The high for Sunday will dip to about 76, a few degrees below normal for this time of year, with a morning low near 64. The chance of rain will taper off Sunday night and next week should stay dry and sunny.

Monday’s high will be near 77 as temperatures start to rise again. Tuesday should see a high near 78 and Wednesday, 79.

