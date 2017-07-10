Clouds, chance of rain on Monday in Las Vegas Valley

A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Monday will have clouds and a chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Monsoon season has begun and carries a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, increased humidity and some cloudiness, meteorologist Ashley Allen said.

After Monday, moisture should dissipate in the valley and chances of showers will not return until next week, Allen said.

High temperatures all week should be hot: 107 degrees on Monday through Thursday and 108 on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weekend should reach 110 degrees.

The weather service expects low temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

No significant winds are forecast for the week, the weather service said.

