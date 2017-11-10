Clouds in Las Vegas Valley won’t dampen Aviation Nation festivities

Highs in the mid-70s, light winds and mostly sunny skies expected through the weekend, National Weather Service says.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

There will be some periods of cloudiness this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, but they shouldn’t interfere with the Aviation Nation festivities this weekend at Nellis Air Force Base, according to the National Weather Service.

After hitting a high of 76 on Friday with 20 to 25 mph winds, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 74 degrees on Saturday, accompanied by 10 to 15 mph winds. On Sunday, the high is expected to reach 75, with 15 to 20 mph winds, the weather service said. Monday will warm up to 77.

Overnight lows throughout the weekend are expected to be in the low to mid-50s.

