Clouds likely to block eclipse views in Las Vegas Valley

Viewing conditions for Monday’s eclipse are expected to be poor because of a high percentage of cloud coverage, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds surround the Stratosphere in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Cloud coverage will be 75 percent to as much as 95 percent on the outer parts of the Las Vegas Valley, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Sunday night will see a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms, and the middle of the valley has a 30 percent chance of rain for Monday, the weather service said. The edges of the valley have higher chances of rain, Kryston said.

Chances for rain drop to 20 percent Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday is expected to be sunny, the weather service said.

Sunday’s high reached 97 degrees, the weather service said.

Monday will drop to 94 degrees before temperatures rise to 97 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, and 99 degrees Thursday.

