Cloudy, windy weather on tap Sunday on Las Vegas Valley

Cloudy skies, gusty winds and a 30 percent chance of rain are expected Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday reached a high of 57 degrees, and temperatures are expected to drop to about 39 overnight, the weather service said. Sunday should see a high of 55 with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance for rain, meteorologist Andrew Gorelow said.

Meteorologist Alex Boothe said south winds could gust up to 30 to 40 mph in the valley on Sunday.

“Tomorrow’s going to be kind of a gloomy afternoon, evening,” he said Saturday night.

The Spring Mountains will see snow showers and winds the weekend, according to the weather service. There is a 50 percent chance for snow showers on Sunday. Winds in the Spring Mountains will range from 30 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts as high 55 mph over the weekend, Gorelow said.

On Monday and Tuesday, Las Vegas can expect clear skies with highs of 50 and 54, respectively.

By Wednesday, the valley has a forecast high of 54 and a 30 percent chance for rain that will linger into Thursday, according the weather service. Thursday should have a high of 57. Overnight lows will be in the 30s to low 40s through Thursday.

Chances for snow will once again increase in the mountains on Wednesday, which have a 60 to 70 percent chance for snow showers, Boothe said.

