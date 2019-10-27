Cold front brings gusty winds, cooler temps to the Las Vegas Valley

Wind associated with the cold front that passed through the valley early Sunday will persist for much of Sunday with gusts out of the north up to 40 mph.

Sunday will be a stark change weather-wise in the Las Vegas Valley following a cold front that moved through the area overnight.

Winds associated with the cold front that passed through the valley early Sunday will persist for much of Sunday, with gusts out of the north up to 40 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service.

“The strongest wind will be Sunday morning in the west and central parts of the valley,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair. “We’ll settle in to winds of 15-25 mph the rest of the day.“

No weather advisories or warnings have been issued, Adair said.

Temperatures will drop significantly, as Sunday’s high is expected to be 68 degrees, after seeing a high of 81 degrees on Saturday.

Temperatures will fluctuate during the week, with the warmest day forecasted to be 67 degrees on Tuesday, and the lowest high temperature expected to be 54 degrees on Wednesday.

Another cold front is expected to move through the valley Tuesday into Wednesday and will see sustained winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible Tuesday night, Adair said.

Trick or treaters can expect brisk conditions on Thursday for Halloween, as the low is expected to reach 34 degrees.

