Cold front will bring windy conditions Thursday in Las Vegas

A windy Thursday afternoon and evening are forecast as a cold front moves through the Las Vegas Valley.

Windy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the Las Vegas Valley.

Thursday will start out calm, but winds are expected to gust up to 26 mph during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Skies will be sunny and high temperatures in the upper 80s are expected.

Winds may moderate a bit Thursday night, but gusts are expected to be about 20 mph with a overnight low in the mid-50s.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 78. Winds from 5 to 9 mph in the morning will calm in the afternoon.

Weekend highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with sunny skies.

High temperatures at Mount Charleston will be around 60 this weekend with overnight lows in the upper 30s.