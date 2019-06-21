Comparatively cool first day of summer in Las Vegas Valley

The first day of summer was cooler than average, a trend that should continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

During Friday’s summer solstice temperatures reached a high of 97, a few degrees below the day’s average high of 100. Friday evening is expected to be slightly breezy with wind speeds up to 13 mph.

Temperatures will dip again to 90 on Saturday with an overnight low of 67 degrees, and the sky will remain sunny with no chance of rain, the weather service said. Saturday should also be somewhat windy with wind speeds of 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday’s high will reach 95, with triple digits returning Monday, when a high of 101 is expected.

Tuesday also will be sunny with dry conditions and a high of 101 degrees, followed by a high of 99 on Wednesday.

