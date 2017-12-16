Cool, cloudy weekend ahead for Las Vegas Valley

Cool and cloudy weekend conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

Clouds linger over the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Saturday’s 10 percent chance of rain will bring cloud cover throughout the valley and a temperature high of 59 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Rain isn’t expected Sunday, and clouds should begin to move out of the valley Sunday evening.

Sunday and Monday should see a 57-degree high, but warmer temperatures at the turn of the week are expected because “we have high pressure system hanging over us for a good portion of the week,” meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Tuesday will reach 62 degrees, followed by a high of 64 and a 10 percent chance of showers on Wednesday.

The average temperature for this time of year, which is “true for the rest of the month,” is 56 degrees, Kryston added.

