Cooler temperatures, risk of rain all week in Las Vegas

Las Vegas will experience lower temperatures and increased rain chances as a weather system enters the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A break in the storm clouds at Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway in northwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Kerry Blanchfield/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday will have a high of 83 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance for showers, meteorologist Chris Outler said. A similar forecast is projected throughout the rest of the week, according to the weather service.

Wednesday has a forecast high of 85 degrees and a 20 percent chance for showers.

The valley will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 77 degrees, with a 40 percent chance for showers Thursday.

A high of 76 degrees is expected on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance for showers.

By Saturday, temperatures will continue to drop with a high of 75 degrees, partly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance for showers, Outler said.