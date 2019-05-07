65°F
Cooler temperatures, risk of rain all week in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2019 - 5:41 am
 

Las Vegas will experience lower temperatures and increased rain chances as a weather system enters the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will have a high of 83 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance for showers, meteorologist Chris Outler said. A similar forecast is projected throughout the rest of the week, according to the weather service.

Wednesday has a forecast high of 85 degrees and a 20 percent chance for showers.

The valley will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 77 degrees, with a 40 percent chance for showers Thursday.

A high of 76 degrees is expected on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance for showers.

By Saturday, temperatures will continue to drop with a high of 75 degrees, partly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance for showers, Outler said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
