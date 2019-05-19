Cooler temperatures to linger in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures on Monday should peak at 72 degrees, about 18 degrees cooler than the normal high temperature for this time of year – 90 degrees.

A much cooler-than-normal week is in store for the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures on Monday should peak at 72 degrees, about 18 degrees cooler than the normal high temperature for this time of year – 90 degrees, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

The high Tuesday will climb a hair to 73 degrees and with winds that could gust upward of 20 mph. The weather service forecasts a 20 percent chance for showers overnight Tuesday, Steele said.

A 20 percent chance of rain will linger into Wednesday morning, and the day should be cooler overall. The high is forecast for 68 degrees. Overnight temperatures will drop to 53 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to reach 74 degrees in the afternoon before dipping to 57 degrees overnight.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week; temperatures in the afternoon will climb to 80 degrees, Steele said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.