Cooler temps sticking around Las Vegas Valley

Most of the week will have cooler temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Below-normal temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley before they start warming up over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will see a high near 78 degrees, which is about 11 degrees below normal, meteorologist Barry Pierce said. Afternoon and evening winds could be between 15 and 25 mph.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees, according to the weather service.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs of 79 and 80 degrees, respectively, Pierce said.

Saturday will be sunny and warm up to 88 degrees. Sunday’s forecast has a high of 93 degrees.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.