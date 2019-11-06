Delightful Las Vegas weather has a week to run, maybe more

Wednesday’s weather in the Las Vegas Valley will be a carbon copy of Tuesday when an official high of 79 degrees was reached under sunny skies.

Sunny weather with high temperatures 8 to 10 degrees above normal is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, and for at least another next week, according to teh National Weather Service. The Las Vegas Strip is shown from Henderson in pre-dawn light on Nov. 4, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wednesday’s weather in the Las Vegas Valley will be a carbon copy of Tuesday when an official high of 79 degrees was reached under sunny skies.

The warm spell, about 8-10 degrees above normal for early November, will continue for at least the next week, perhaps longer, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

“It’s a little muddy for the middle of next week with the possibility of a brief cool down, but other models don’t show that happening,” said meteorologist John Salmen of the Las Vegas office.

Winds will remain light on Wednesday and the overnight low will be around 52.

The same pattern holds through Tuesday when the forecast high drops from the upper 70s to the low 70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.