Dry conditions in forecast after fog in Las Vegas Valley

Calm, dry weather is expected for most of the week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Fog lingers Sunday morning over Las Vegas. January 06, 2019. (Kimber Laux/Review-Journal)

Fog lingers Sunday morning over Las Vegas. January 06, 2019. (Kimber Laux/Review-Journal)

Fog lingers Sunday morning over Las Vegas. January 06, 2019. (Kimber Laux/Review-Journal)

Calm, dry weather is expected for most of the week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Dry conditions are in the forecast through Friday after fog blanketed the valley Sunday morning, the weather service said. Highs for the week will creep up from 57 on Monday to 59 on Tuesday. The highs for Wednesday and Thursday will reach 62 degrees, followed by a dip to 60 on Friday. The typical high for this time of year is about 58.

Overnight low temperatures will hover in the low to mid-40s, the weather service said. Neither rain nor significant winds are expected in the valley this week.

Clouds on Monday and Tuesday are forecast to give way to increasing sun on Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds should return to the valley’s skies by the end of the week, the weather service said.

Sunday’s fog, which was most concentrated in the northern two-thirds of the valley Sunday morning, was caused by moisture trapped in the atmosphere after a night of rain, said meteorologist Chris Outler. The weather system that brought the rain and fog to the valley also dropped 6 1/2 inches of snow on Mount Charleston, Outler said.

Mount Charleston had a slight chance to see some precipitation on Monday, the weather service said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.