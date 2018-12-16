Dry week ahead for Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegans can expect dry, mostly sunny weather for much of this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Eric and Rose Chung take in the views at Exploration Peak Park with their dogs Scooby and Furrawrri on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. The Las Vegas Valley can expect dry conditions and high temperatures in the low 100s this week. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Temperatures will climb to 63 degrees Sunday afternoon before overnight temperatures dip to 45 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said Sunday morning.

Monday’s high temperature will be a cool 58 degrees as a weather system moves through the valley, Guillet said. Despite mostly cloudy skies on Monday, the forecast does not call for rain, she said.

“It’s still looking dry through the end of the week for the Las Vegas Valley,” Guillet said.

The weather service expects clouds to clear out by Tuesday. Skies through Thursday will be mostly clear.

Tuesday’s high temperature will be 62 degrees, Wednesday’s high temperature will be 65 degrees, and temperatures will warm to 67 degrees Thursday afternoon, according to the weather service. Overnight low temperatures will hover near 45 degrees.

There will be light winds – 10 mph or slower – Sunday through Thursday, Guillet said.

The best chance for snow on Mount Charleston will be Monday, when the weather service forecsasts a 20 percent chance for snow in higher elevations.

