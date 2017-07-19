Eastern Las Vegas Valley under flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the eastern portions of the Las Vegas valley until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The valley can expect rain through Wednesday evening with a high of 100 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.
The rest of the week forecasts isolated showers with no significant winds, Guillet said.
Thursday’s forecast is a high 103 degrees; Friday, Saturday and Sunday will hover around 107 degrees, she said. Monday is expected to have a high of 105 degrees, while Tuesday’s should drop to 103 degrees.
The lows for the week should remain in the mid 80s.
