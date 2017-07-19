ad-fullscreen
Weather

Eastern Las Vegas Valley under flash flood warning

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2017 - 7:22 am
 

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the eastern portions of the Las Vegas valley until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The valley can expect rain through Wednesday evening with a high of 100 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

The rest of the week forecasts isolated showers with no significant winds, Guillet said.

Thursday’s forecast is a high 103 degrees; Friday, Saturday and Sunday will hover around 107 degrees, she said. Monday is expected to have a high of 105 degrees, while Tuesday’s should drop to 103 degrees.

The lows for the week should remain in the mid 80s.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
