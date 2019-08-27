Excessive heat conditions continue in Las Vegas Valley

There is no relief this week from the blistering late-summer weather conditions affecting Las Vegas Valley residents.

An excessive heat warning is set to expire at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, but could be extended by the National Weather Service. The forecast high for Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, is 108 degrees with the same high predicted for Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

With forecast high temperatures of 108 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, the excessive heat warning will continue through 9 p.m. Wednesday and could be extended, said meteorologist John Adair with the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

“We’ll look at the situation on Wednesday morning and the warning could be extended,” Adair said.

The high temperatures will dip to 107 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows are above-normal as well, with low 80s forecast early this week and upper 70s for the second half of the week.

Sunday or Monday could bring some relief in the form of more cloud cover.

“We haven’t seen much of that this month, but skies could have some clouds later Sunday or Monday,” Adair said, noting that there could be a slight chance of rain in the Spring Mountains early next week.