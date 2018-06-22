Excessive heat remains in Las Vegas Valley

An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service will continue through Saturday night as temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley continue to rise above average.

People cool off under a water mister outside the Hexx Kitchen and Bar on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The warning went into effect Thursday morning and will continue through 8 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 109 degrees, well above the 100-degree highs typical at this time of year, the weather service said. Saturday will start out with a morning low near 81 before hitting a high of 109.

Light winds will pick up Friday morning but should dissipate by the afternoon. They will return Saturday afternoon with sustained speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, the weather service said. Winds will stay breezy through Saturday night but will die down after midnight, the weather service said.

Sunday’s high should drop to 104.

Highs will rise again at the start of next week with 106 on Monday and 108 on Tuesday.

