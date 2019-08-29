Excessive heat warning holds for Las Vegas holiday weekend forecast

The excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley has been extended until late Saturday as temperatures and conditions remain potentially dangerous.

Umbrellas will be one method of limiting direct exposure to the sun as an excessive heat warning continues in the Las Vegas Valley through at least 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After tying the record high of 110 on Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday is for 108, just 2 degrees short the record set in 2017, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The warning is effective through 10 p.m. Saturday, but could be extended if conditions warrant.

Relief from the conditions could arrive Sunday or Monday when moisture flowing from the New Mexico area is expected to enter the area, said meteorologist John Adair.

“It looks like it should arrive late Sunday or early Monday, dropping the high for Monday to 103 degrees,” Adair said, adding that humidity levels are expected to rise from about 9% to 16% when the moisture finds its way to the valley.

Elsewhere, the high is expected to be about 120 in Death Valley and 117 in the Laughlin-Bullhead City, Ariz., area.

Next week should be cooler with high temperatures around 100 degrees.

Residents and the estimated 325,000 tourists visiting Las Vegas need to be aware of the dangers of the heat this holiday weekend.

Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be possible. People most vulnerable to heat illnesses include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.