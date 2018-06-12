Excessive heat warning in effect for Las Vegas Valley

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley will stay well above normal for the next two days, but a low pressure system could drive temperatures down at the end of the week.

Two-year-old Jason wears a large hat and sunglasses to protect himself from the sun as he plays on a swing at Discovery Park in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning issued Tuesday will continue until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

After hitting 106 degrees on Tuesday, the valley’s forecast high on Wednesday is 108. If reached, the high would be 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clark County will open community cooling stations throughout the valley to help vulnerable residents escape the heat. Summer day shelters are open to the homeless until Sept. 30 at Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army and Shade Tree.

With the Excessive #Heat Warning issued by the @NWSVegas taking effect at 11am tomorrow, cooling stations are being opened so people have places to escape the heat. Temperatures up to 110 degrees are expected in the Las #Vegas Valley, up to 115 in NE #ClarkCounty. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/LKBjum5Hw1 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 12, 2018

Thursday will stay hot and sunny with a high near 105. Temperatures will start to fall as a low-pressure system moves toward the valley. Most of the residual effects of Hurricane Bud, which is close to the southwest coast of Mexico, will hit to the east of the valley.

“Right now it’s pointing more to a New Mexico and Arizona problem,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Breezy winds will blow into the valley Thursday and continue through Saturday, he said. Winds will hover between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph, he said.

“Bad hair days,” Pierce said.

Friday’s high will fall to 98, the weather service said. Highs for Saturday and Sunday should be near 94.

