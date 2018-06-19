Excessive heat warning in store for Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures across the Las Vegas Valley will continue to rise this week, prompting an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service.

Parkgoers play on a hot day at Surf-A-Rama Wave Pool at Cowabunga Bay Water Park in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wednesday will start out with a morning low near 78 degrees before the high shoots up to 108, the weather service said.

The excessive heat warning will go into effect Thursday as temperatures top out at 112. The warning will last through Saturday.

“It’s gonna be pretty brutal out there,” meteorologist Alex Booth said.

Thursday’s high temperatures will be paired with gusts between 20 and 25 mph, akin to a blow-dryer “on an extremely hot setting,” Booth said.

Temperatures will start to fall, but will likely stay in the triple digits, through the weekend and into next week, the weather service said. Friday’s high is 111.

Saturday’s high should slip to about 109, then down to 105 on Sunday and Monday, the weather service said. Calmer winds on Friday and Sunday are expected to sandwich a breezy Saturday, Booth said.

The normal high for this time of year is about 100.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal Mike Shoro contributed to this story.