Excessive heat warning on Friday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is edging toward monsoon season with an incoming system that could bring in thunderstorms over the weekend.

Baseball fan T.J. Leger protects himself from the sun during a Las Vegas 51s game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Light winds will pick up in the afternoon and should last through the weekend.

The weather service issued an excessive heat warning for Friday when the high will reach about 111 degrees with a morning low near 85. The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. and will last through 9 p.m. Clark County officials said that community cooling stations will be open Friday through Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday will both see morning lows near 88 degrees, with a high near 106 forecast for Saturday and 107 on Sunday.

The valley will see a 20 percent chance of rain this weekend, although it’s more likely to fall in the Spring Mountains than in the valley, the weather service said. That chance will fall to 10 percent on Sunday night. There’s another slight chance for rain on Monday and again Tuesday evening.

Temperatures should fall at the start of next week with highs near 105 on Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.

