Excessive heat watch begins Tuesday as hot temperatures return

An excessive heat watch has already been issued Saturday morning to begin Tuesday, less than a day after an excessive heat warning ended Friday evening.

A man in a hot dog bun costume cools off in front of a misting fan on the Las Vegas Strip. An Excessive heat watch has been issued for Tuesday through Thursday next week. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Excessively hot temperatures are returning to the Las Vegas Valley next week, with temperatures predicted to be close to 110 degrees and an excessive heat watch already issued, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday through Thursday, only hours after the excessive heat warning for this week expired Friday evening. Meteorologist Clay Morgan said Saturday morning that temperatures this weekend will stay below 105, but Tuesday through Thursday highs are predicted closer to 108 degrees.

The average temperature for this week in August is 102 degrees.

Morgan said monsoon season also has been extremely quiet this year, with no measurable rain in August and .04 inches recorded in July. Those totals probably won’t change this week either, he said.

“The next several days we’re not looking at any chance of rain,” Morgan said. “A few high clouds passing by, but mostly sunny.”

The total rainfall for the year remains more than two inches above normal though, he said, with 4.64 inches recorded since January 1. The 30-year average by this time of year is 2.66 inches.

There “possibly potentially could be” a chance of rain next week, Morgan said, stressing that the forecast prediction for that storm is more than seven days out and still very dynamic.

